



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department says the fatal police-involved shooting from Monday night started when officers encountered a man pointing a gun at his own head.

According to investigators, officers tried to dissuade the man, who was inside a fenced field, from hurting himself.

MDPD said the man then jumped the fence and took off on a motorcycle.

Police said the man came to a stop at Naranja Lakes Blvd. and SW 145 Ave. and once again pointed the gun at his own head.

At some point during the encounter, police said, other responding officers used their Tasers on the man.

Investigators said the man discharged his gun and officers returned fire, hitting the man.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced the man dead at the scene.

No officers were injured.

Police have not released any identifying information about the man.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has been called in to investigate.