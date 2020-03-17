



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Officials announced all branches of the Miami-Dade Public Library System will close indefinitely in response to the coronavirus.

The online library will remain open and accessible from anywhere through www.mdpls.org, officials said.

Library cardholders will be able to access digital options, including eBooks, eAudiobooks, digital magazines, movies, music, online learning, tutoring and more.

Officials said those who don’t have a library card can apply for an eCard online at ecard.mdpls.org.

iOS and Android phone users can also access the library through the MDPLS mobile app.

Residents may contact the MDPLS Customer Care team seven days a week at customercare@mdpls.org or call their nearest library branch.

Officials said MDPLS will continue to monitor COVID-19 and follow the direction and guidelines provided by Miami-Dade County officials, the Florida Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.