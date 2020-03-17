MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County Public Schools and Broward County Public Schools announced classes will not resume until at least April 15.
Superintendent Alberto Carvalho is expected to speak on the matter at 7 p.m.
This is being done in compliance with the Florida Department of Education’s mandate.
“The containment of COVID-19 is essential, and this is not a decision we made lightly. Districts have taken action and have instituted distance learning as a necessary precaution to protect students, educators, families, and Florida’s overall public health,” said Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran. “We are working with our local school districts to provide guidance and help children who need access food during this time. Our number one priority is keeping our families safe and healthy and stopping the spread of this virus. These actions will help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Florida. I will continue to work with the Governor, Superintendents, Florida College System and the State University System to do whatever we can to protect our children, our families, and our communities.”
