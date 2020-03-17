(CBS Miami)– The Miami Dolphins busy offseason continued on Tuesday with the addition of running back Jordan Howard.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Miami signed the former Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles running back to a two year, $10 million deal.
Dolphins and former Eagles' RB Jordan Howard reached agreement on a two-year deal worth north of $10 million, per source.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2020
The 25-year-old rushed for 525 yards and six touchdowns in 10 games for the Eagles last season. Howard spent his first three years in the league with the Bears, where he rushed for 24 total touchdowns and went for over 1000 yards in two of his three seasons.
Howard’s presence is a huge boost for a Dolphins team that had quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick as its leading rusher in 2019. The quarterback had 243 rushing yards.
The Dolphins have been one of the most active teams in free agency with deals for cornerback Byron Jones, defensive ends Emmanuel Ogbah and Shaq Lawson, linebacker Kyle Van Noy, and offensive lineman Ereck Flowers.
