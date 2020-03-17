



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis held a news conference Tuesday to announce the closure of all city restaurants for the next 30 days over coronavirus concerns.

Mayor Trantalis said the measure will not affect pick-up, drive-through, and delivery services.

Other businesses where more than 10 people gather will also be closing for 30 days, including bowling alleys, arcades, bars, and nightclubs.

Not included are doctor’s offices, hardware stores, supermarkets, convenience stores, banks, pharmacies, and gas stations.

Mayor Trantalis asked citizens to practice social distancing.

The virus has claimed two lives at The Atria Willow Wood Assisted Living Center. Governor Ron DeSantis says one is a 77-year-old man who had underlying issues.

He was the sixth person to die from COVID-19 in the state of Florida.

An investigation is underway and all residents are being checked.

