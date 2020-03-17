TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is ordering all bars and nightclubs to close effective 5:00 p.m. Tuesday due to the coronavirus pandemic.
During his late morning news conference, DeSantis also announced that four University of Florida students have tested positive for the coronavirus and at least one of those cases is travel-related.
In addition, he said a 77-year-old man died at an assisted living facility in Broward County. The governor is also recommending that the state’s 12 public universities require distance learning for all students through the end of spring semester. The University of Miami, not part of the public university system, announced Tuesday it is extending online instruction through the remainder of the spring semester, which concludes on May 6. UM is also implementing partial closure of on-campus housing beginning March 25.
There are now 192 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Florida, 173 are residents.
For those restaurants that don’t close indoor seating, the Governor is also recommending they follow California in reducing capacity by 50 percent and distancing tables to make sure there is six feet of separation between groups of diners.
Enforcement will be managed by the state’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation and the Division of Emergency Management.
