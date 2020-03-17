(CBS Miami)– The Miami Dolphins defense is going to look a lot different in 2020.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday morning that the team signed defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah to a 2 year deal worth $15 million, with $7.5 million fully guaranteed.
Ogbah is a 26-year-old defensive end who won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs last season. The 2016 2nd round pick has played for the Cleveland Browns and Chiefs and has 18 career sacks.
The newest member of the Dolphins joins a defense that now includes the NFL’s highest paid cornerback Byron Jones, linebacker Kyle Van Noy and defensive end Shaq Lawson. On Monday, the Dolphins also added offensive lineman Ereck Flowers.
Ogbah had 5.5 sacks for the Chiefs last season and he will certainly help a Dolphins defense that was dead last in the league in sacks with 23 and also had the fewest pressures with 122.
