MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County leaders are expected to announce Tuesday morning at Joe’s Stone Crab that all bars, lounges and entertainment venues will be close to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
This will include places like bowling alleys, movie theaters, and fitness centers.
Restaurants will only be able to provide delivery or pick up services. Inside dining at the restaurants will not be allowed.
The measures will go into effect on Wednesday.
This will cover all cities in the county as well as unincorporated areas.
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez told CBS4 he plans to sign a similar order.
It is not clear yet how long these measures will last. However, thousands are expected to be laid off as these businesses close.
