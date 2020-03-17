MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Despite coronavirus concerns, polls opened across the state Tuesday morning for Florida’s Presidential Primary.
Election officials said their crews have worked around the clock to ensure the safety of voters and employees.
Voting locations will have things like hand sanitizer and wipes on hand. Locations that were in places like senior centers have been moved.
“We’re all taking the necessary precautions from the elections perspective. We are going to have hand sanitizers at all of our precincts. We’re going to be asking all of our voters to clean their hands upon checking in so that they can maintain cleanliness of the polls,” said Miami-Dade Elections Supervisor Christina White.
“Alchohol, lots of paper towels, garbage bags, Lysol spray, and those kinds of things that you need to keep sanitary conditions at the polls,” said Broward’s Supervisor of Elections Pete Antonacci.
Sunday, Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee said more than 600,000 participated in early voting and over 1 million people voted by mail. She added “Floridians can safely and securely go to the polls.”
The polling locations will be open until 7 p.m.
