FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Broward County Parks and Recreation are taking precautions to stem the spread of COVID-19.

The county leads the state in the number of confirmed cases – 43 – and a 77-year-old man at an assisted living facility in Broward has died from coronavirus.

The county says their parks are open for passive use, but there have been some changes.

All organized athletic leagues, games, races, practices, and tournaments are canceled. Also canceled are recreation programs and permitted events, such as spring break camps and camp trips (both public and private).

Halls and shelter rentals are closed.

Castaway Island at TY Park, Paradise Cove at C.B Smith Park, Splash Adventure at Quiet Waters Park, and Tropical Splash at Central Broward Park have been closed. The splash pad at Miramar Pineland is also closed.

Barkham at Markham and Woofing Waters at Quiet Waters are closed. The velodrome at Brian Piccolo Sports Park is closed as is the Target Range at Markham Park.

Deerfield Island Park and Hollywood North Beach Park are closed.

The following concessionaires and public/private partners will also close to the public:

All Golf at C.B. Smith Park, Pembroke Pines.

Broward Ski & Wakeboard School at C.B. Smith Park.

Butterfly World at Tradewinds Park & Stables, Coconut Creek.

Equine-Assisted Therapies at Tradewinds Park & Stable, Coconut Creek.

Everglades Holiday Park airboat rides and gator shows.

Koslov Tennis Academy at C.B. Smith Park.

Lakeshore Tennis Center at Brian Piccolo Sports Park & Velodrome.

Ski Rixen USA at Quiet Waters Park.

Zack’s Snacks at Hollywood North Beach Park.

Residents and visitors who feel safe are encouraged to take a walk or bike ride in a park. However, they should follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC): wash their hands; avoid touching their eyes, nose, and mouth; avoid close contact with people who are sick, and put a distance of six feet between themselves and other people.