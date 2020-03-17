MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Community Health of South Florida, Inc. has announced it will begin testing for coronavirus starting March 18.
Testing will take place at the Doris Ison Health Center, located at 10300 SW 216 Street, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
This is a drive-through setup, so patients are asked to call (305) 252-4820 before heading to the health center. Patients need to be ready to answer questions about travel, contact and symptoms.
CHI plans to add a second testing location at its Marathon Health Center by March 23.
“This is a critical time and CHI has always been there for its patients,” said Brodes H. Hartley, Jr. “We have been working diligently, on a daily basis with our COVID-19 response team in concert with local, state and federal agencies to provide the best care possible to our communities.”
