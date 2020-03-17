



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The City of North Miami Beach has announced a city-wide curfew on Tuesday afternoon to prevent the possible spread of the coronavirus.

Officials said the curfew is in effect between the hours of 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. and it affects all restaurants, bars, clubs, patrons, and residents must adhere to the following:

• Under the curfew, no person shall be outside or standing, parking or traveling in a vehicle, unless such person is providing police, fire, or other governmental services, providing assistance expressly requested by police, fire, or the City, transporting medical patients, providing emergency utility repairs, or otherwise participating in, going to, or returning from work.

• Any places of public assemblage shall be closed to the public between 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., officials announced.

The curfew will remain in effect until further notice.

Officials warn any violation of these emergency measures shall subject the individual to arrest and criminal prosecution.