



BROWARD (CBSMiami) – In a sign of the times, medical tents are being set up outside South Florida hospitals.

The tents are being used to pre-screen people who may have the coronavirus in an effort to avoid infecting others.

Florida State Rep. Shevrin Jones (D-West Park) had a teleconference Monday to talk about the outbreak’s impact on Broward County.

“It is important we stay in touch trough this public health crisis,” he said.

With Broward County coronavirus cases topping three dozen, some residents say they are paying attention to social distancing recommendations and limiting contact with people to avoid getting sick.

At the Publix grocery store in Hollywood, a number of residents told CBS4, they were stocking up on supplies and then planning to hunker down for the next two weeks.

Jose Castromena said he has asthma, so he will be self-isolating to avoid getting sick.

Janice Porter said she is planning to stay in as well.

“My mother is in a nursing home so I can’t visit her,” she said with resignation. “It’s scary. You don’t know what’s going to happen.”

The state, in collaboration with the Memorial Healthcare System, is working on mobile testing sites for the coronavirus.

According to the hospital’s CEO, they expect to have the drive-thru, which will focus on the elderly, up by the end of the week.

“Our message right now is social distancing for elderly,” said Adrian Lukas with the governor’s office.

The location will be at Flamingo Rd. and Pines Blvd.

The National Guard and the FDLE will assist with the set up.

Cleveland Clinic is also planning to set up mobile testing sites in South Florida.

They said it will require a doctor’s authorization.

