FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The City of Lauderhill has suspended all public gatherings, including special events, sports leagues/practices, shows, and concerts through the end of April due to concerns over coronavirus.
This also includes all city and non-city public meetings as well as all Board Meetings. The Commission Workshop for March 16th has been postponed. City Commission Meetings will be decided and announced on a meeting-by-meeting basis.
City Hall will be closed temporarily on Monday, March 16, until 1 p.m., although staff will remain working within the building.
City Hall will reopen and operate until further notice in a temporary Remote Business Center. The Remote Business Center (RBC) is located a few feet north of City Hall – between the building and the parking lot. The RBC, which will be open for regular operating hours Monday – Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., to accept Building Permits and Certificates of Use.
City Hall will stay closed to the public with the exception of Tuesday, March 17th when it becomes an assigned Voting Precinct. Residents assigned to City Hall as their Voting Precinct will vote in City Hall as usual.
City Parks will remain open during normal operating hours. However, park buildings will close until further notice – with the exception of reopening for the Voting Precincts as assigned.
