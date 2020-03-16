Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day across the nation and around the world.
In order to keep you up-to-date and informed, we are keeping track of the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 8:00 a.m. on March 16, 2020.
FLORIDA: 115 confirmed cases
- 136 Florida residents
- Counties With Cases: Alachua, Broward, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Duval, Hillsborough, Lee, Miami-Dade, Manatee, Nassau, Okaloosa, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Santa Rosa, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, Volusia
- 4 deaths
- 6 Florida residents diagnosed and isolated outside of the state
- 13 non-Florida residents confirmed in Florida
- 684 negative test results, 514 pending test results
- 442 currently being monitored
- 1,573 people monitored to date
UNITED STATES: 3,770+ confirmed cases
- 49 states and District of Columbia have cases
- 69 deaths – California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, South Dakota, Virginia, Washington State
AROUND THE WORLD
- 148 countries/regions affected
- More than 169,300 infected around the world
- More than 6,500 deaths
TO AVOID GETTING SICK
- Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
- Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
- Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
- You do NOT need a facemask if you are healthy. Facemasks should only be used by sick or symptomatic people
- Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of Coronavirus
- Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus and no medications to treat it.
SYMPTOMS
- Mild to severe respiratory illness
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
- Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure
CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.
