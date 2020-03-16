ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – More closures are coming to Walt Disney World and Disneyland due to the coronavirus.
At midnight, Disney closed its theme parks and cruise lines to protect employees and visitors. On Tuesday, the company will close all Disney stores and the stores it runs at Disney Springs and Downtown Disney.
This Friday, all Disney run hotels at Walt Disney World and their Vero Beach resort will close.
People who have booked a trip to Walt Disney World now through June 30th will be allowed to cancel without any cancelation fees. Cancelations can be done online or over the phone.
If it was booked through a travel agent, call them.
