



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has confirmed to CBS4 News that he plans to sign an order that will close several types of businesses within his city due to the coronavirus outbreak.

According to Mayor Suarez, the mandate would affect all dine-in restaurants, bars, gyms, nightclubs, movie theaters, bowling alleys, live music venues and arcades.

Restaurant drive-through, takeout and delivery operations would be exempt from this new order, which would take effect at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday.

Miami joins the ever-growing list of cities forcing businesses with heavy foot traffic to change the way they operate during this pandemic.

Monday night, Hollywood announced that effective March 17, all bars, restaurants and nightclubs across the city must close daily business operations at 10:00 p.m. and reduce occupancy by 50%.

Over in Miami-Dade, the county has ordered all restaurants close their dining rooms by 11:00 p.m. and all bars, clubs, restaurants and movie theaters in the county cannot operate at more than 50% capacity.

But the restrictions in Miami-Dade are expected to get even tighter.

County leaders are expected to institute a countywide closure of all bars, lounges and entertainment venues as well as gyms and fitness centers. A source familiar with the plan told CBS4’s Jim DeFede the plan will be announced Tuesday and take effect Wednesday.

Over the weekend, the mayors of Miami Beach and Fort Lauderdale held a joint press conference announcing that they too wanted changes to nightlife gatherings.

In Fort Lauderdale, all restaurants, nightclubs and bars were ordered to close by 10 p.m. and reduce capacity by 50%.

Miami Beach has enacted an 11 p.m. curfew in the entertainment district. They’ve also asked restaurants and bars to shut down no later than 10 p.m. and reduce capacity by 50% to create social distancing.

This has business owners all across South Florida waiting for news on the Coronavirus Relief Act, which passed in the House and is headed for the Senate.

It would provide free coronavirus testing, expanded funding for food security programs, emergency family and sick leave, unemployment insurance and Medicaid funding.

