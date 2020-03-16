PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump’s private Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach is undergoing a deep cleaning due to coronavirus concerns.
Members were notified Monday morning that the resort will be closed all day with the exception of the beach club.
The cleaning comes after multiple cases of the virus were reported by people who had been on the resort grounds last week.
The White House said that Trump has tested negative for the virus.
