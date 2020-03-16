



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – With nearly a third of all coronavirus cases in the state in Broward, efforts are underway to identify who has it and stop the spread.

On Sunday, Governor Ron DeSantis said medical professionals with the state’s National Guard would team up with Memorial Healthcare System to conduct testing.

“Folks who are elderly and that have symptoms, that have an underlying medical condition, we want to have the easiest way possible for them to test and then, if need be, to get treatment or to self-isolate,” said DeSantis.

On Monday, Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz and representatives from the Florida Department of Health will hold a teleconference with leaders of the Broward Health and Memorial Healthcare hospital districts, Broward County Mayor Dale Holness, local municipal officials, and the League of Cities to discuss preparedness and local response.

At least 40 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the county.

“If we are to continue to be serious about flattening the curve of the spread of the coronavirus, we have to take responsible measures to limit large gatherings,” said Fort Lauderdale commissioner Ben Sorenson in a statement.

To that end, Fort Lauderdale closed the beaches from Harbor Drive to just north of Oakland Park Boulevard until April 12th, officially ending spring break and postponing events like the Tortuga Music Festival.

“We have to do everything possible to minimize crowds and unfortunately our beaches must be part of our plan. I want to be clear that this is not an overreaction, but a way for us to help stop further cases of COVID-19 in our community,” said Sorenson.

Police are standing guard to make sure everyone obeys the new rules.

“It’s upsetting because it’s our senior year and we were really excited for our last spring break, but we understand it, just to keep the crowds down and everything,” said spring breaker Sarah Sample.

While spring breakers are disappointed, they understand the need for social distancing. Many visitors are upset too, but would rather play it safe.

“You’re supposed to be staying a distance away from people if you can and that’s not possible on a beach setting,” said Marilyn Dunkle

All public gatherings of any type of more than 250 people are now prohibited with the exception of retail establishments, grocery stores, Broward County government, the Broward County School District, and the North Broward Hospital District.

Bars and restaurants in the city must now close by 10 p.m. and operate at half their normal capacity.

Already, places like Starbucks are not allowing customers to sit inside.

“It’s deserted, there’s no condiments bar, no seating and I was surprised that the door even opened when I walked up to it because I was assuming they only had drive-thru,” said Alexis Henkel.

The Broward Courthouse is closed. Grand jury proceedings, jury selections, and criminal and civil jury trials are suspended through March 27, under an order issued Friday by Florida Supreme Court Chief Justice Charles Canady.

