



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Transportation Security Administration has confirmed that one of its officers at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The agency released a statement, which read, in part:

“The officer is receiving medical care and all TSA employees they have come in contact with over the past 14 days are self-isolated at home. Screening checkpoints remain open and the agency is working with the CDC, as well as the Florida Department of Health, Broward County office to monitor the situation as well as the health and safety of our employees and the traveling public.”

According to the TSA, the agent’s last day of work was March 3. The screening officer was stationed at Terminal 3, Checkpoint F and worked from 2:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

This is now the second TSA screening officer in the state of Florida to test positive for COVID-19. The other Florida-based agent worked at Orlando International Airport.

In all, the TSA’s coronavirus website lists a total of six screening officers as having contracted the disease. The four others were all located at Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport in San Jose, California.

