DAVIE (CBSMiami) – Davie residents are on edge after Nova Southeastern University announced six students in the school’s study abroad program tested positive for the coronavirus.

On Saturday afternoon, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced there were two dozen positive cases of coronavirus in Broward County as of Saturday night.

“Broward County has the most cases in the state of Florida,” the governor said.

Most are travel related.

“We have three unlinked cases in Broward County. Now, that is still being investigated. But in terms of, when you have unlinked cases, that’s evidence of community spread,” he said.

A Davie man said with the increase in cases, he’s doing what he can to stay healthy.

“The important thing is to stay clean and sanitary and not really messing around with anybody else out here,” the Davie resident told us.

He lives near Nova Southeastern University. He’s concerned because NSU is where, university leaders say, six students who studied abroad in Ireland tested positive for the virus.

“If anybody decides to wonder over here, that’s a possibility that I could get infected or anybody around me could get infected,” he told CBS4’s Ty Russell.

A medical student got an email Saturday from the university that informed students about the cases.

“Six affiliates of NSU. They didn’t specify like if they were students or faculty or anything. But they said they just came back from Europe,” Joe Zhang said.

The university is now asking people who interacted with those students to self-isolate.

Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood has tents set-up near the emergency room. A spokesperson says they’re meant to help patients with flu-like symptoms remain away from people with other illnesses.

The county is also home to one of the largest school districts in the nation. While students are out and schools are undergoing a deep-cleaning, those on free or reduced lunch and their families can get breakfast and lunch at the following high schools: Blanche Ely, Boyd Anderson, Dillard, Charles W. Flanagan, Hallandale, Miramar, Nova and J.P. Taravella.

Back at NSU, a sign states classes are suspended. They’ve been that way since back on Thursday.

“They’re going to keep us updated. In the time being they said avoid going to public places. School is cancelled. Everything is online now,” Zhang said.

NSU leaders say, as of now, no other student, faculty, or staff tested positive.

The city of Fort Lauderdale has required all public places to have hand sanitizer at their entrances.