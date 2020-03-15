



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez has ordered all clubs and bars in the entire county to close by 11:00 p.m. in the battle to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Restaurants must also close their dining rooms by 11:00 p.m.; however, restaurant kitchens can remain open for deliveries or food pickup.

In a videotape message to residents, Gimenez, who remains in self-isolation, says young people must take responsibility because they can spread the virus to others including the elderly, without knowing they are carriers.

“I encourage people to use food delivery services when possible. I also want to encourage restaurants to consider converting some of their waiters to food delivery people so their incomes are not severely impacted,” said Gimenez.

The Mayor is also cutting the capacity of all bars, clubs, restaurants and movie theaters in the county by 50%, “so patrons can practice social distancing leaving about 6 feet between one another. We want to make sure people are not packed into these venues.”

Miami-Dade County has 13 confirmed cases as of Sunday night.

“We want to tamp down those numbers quickly and everyone, no exception, should be following the recommendations of the Florida Department of Health and the CDC to reduce transmission of this virus.”

Starting Monday, all community centers that serve seniors will close in the afternoon.

“They are the most vulnerable,” he said. They will be supplied with meals for the week. Starting next week, the County will deliver meals to those seniors at their homes.

He reminded everyone there are no special activities at parks or libraries. “If you go to park, practice social distancing.”

Finally, he said, “Tuesday is the primary election. We are planning for all precincts to be open. We are taking all precautions, including hand sanitizer and deep cleaning at all polling places.”

Libraries will be open for voting.

The City of Miami is also mandating all businesses and establishments to reduce maximum occupancy loads to 50% and any business with an occupancy of 500 people or more is now capped at 250 people maximum.

All non-essential businesses are being ordered to close no later then 11:00 p.m. including bars, restaurants, and clubs. This is effective citywide at 11:00 p.m. Monday night.

Exceptions are hospitals, pharmacies, grocery stores, medical service providers, medical supply stores, gas stations,, hardware stores, convenience stores, private offices, hotels and automotive repair centers.