



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade and Broward school children will continue to be fed during next week’s school closures, officials announced.

Superintendents from both counties said Friday that schools would be closed for a week starting Monday over coronavirus concerns, March 16th, but that children in need would continue to be fed breakfast and lunch.

The Miami school district released a statement which read in part:

“The District is aware that food insecurity is a serious concern in our community. M-DCPS provides free breakfast for all students and free or reduced-price lunch to more than 73 percent of students. With the support of local community partners, M-DCPS is fully prepared to implement a community feeding plan to provide meals for students and families. All schools will be providing hot grab-and-go meals for both breakfast and lunch between 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday of next week.”

In Broward County, schools chief Robert Runcie said, “So many of our students rely on the district for basic meals that they need. Over 60% of this District relies on free or reduced meals so that’s a priority that we take into consideration and we are ready to feed our students while they are home.”

Eight high schools are being designated for meal preparation and distribution, and are as follows:

Boyd Anderson High

Blanche Ely High

Dillard High

Flanagan High (check spelling)

Hallandale High

Miramar High

Nova

Taravella High

Breakfast will be available from 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. and lunch from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Meals will be available Monday, March 16, Wednesday, March 18, and Thursday, March 19.

Students will need to show school identification to get a meal for themselves and family members who are with them.

Meals are walk-up or pull-up.

The District is also partnering with community organizations that help address food challenges.

