MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health announced 39 new positive cases of the coronavirus and another death.
Of the 39 cases, 16 are in Broward and five are in Miami-Dade.
Broward
- 74-year-old male
- 48-year-old female
- 19-year-old female
- 19-year-old female
- 65-year-old male
- 20-year-old female
- 42-year-old male
- 63-year-old female
- 19-year-old female
- 30-year-old male
- 60-year-old male
- 20-year-old female
- 19-year-old female
- 66-year-old male
- 83-year-old male
- 20-year-old female
Miami-Dade
- 28-year-old male
- 58-year-old female
- 25-year-old female
- 62-year-old male
- 52-year-old male
The remaining counties with new cases were: Alachua, Baker, Citrus, Collier, Clay, Duval, Hillsborough, Lee, Orange, Pasco, St. Johns and Volusia.
This now brings the total of confirmed cases in Florida to 115, with 106 being residents of the state.
The Florida Department of Health also announced the most death coronavirus-related death was a 77-year-old male in Lee County.
For a complete list of the cases, which includes transmission details, visit FloridaHealth.gov.
