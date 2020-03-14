



TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – In his latest press conference on the coronavirus pandemic, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the concern of community spread is materializing.

“As of last evening, we had a number of new cases. If you look, Broward has the most cases in the state of Florida. The vast, vast majority of those are linked to international travel,” he said. “However, we have three unlinked cases in Boward County. That’s being investigated… but when you have unlinked cases, that’s evidence of community spread.”

DeSantis went on to add that state and health officials have been operating on the assumption that community spread would happen, so mitigation efforts have kept that in mind.

He said those that have caught COVID-19 are still being isolated and the dots are being connected to verify how it’s spreading.

WATCH: Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Full Press Conference

DeSantis has ordered that Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz to move operations at the EOC to Level 1. The governor is also directing the Florida Department of Health to recruit and hire additional epidemiologists and public health staff for the duration of the emergency.

The governor then moved on to discuss testing, which he said has been increasing across the state. He made it a point that direct communication from labs to patients means there will be instances where residents will hear of new cases well before the official reporting from the Florida Department of Health.

In terms of making things easier for residents and businesses during this time, the governor has ordered a number of extensions and suspensions.

“I’m also directing AHCA to extend all existing nursing home and AFL licenses for 90 days. We don’t want any distraction from patient care,” he said. “I’ve also directed the Department of Highway Safety And Motor Vehicles driver’s license renewal requirements for 30 days… I’m also directing all agencies suspend state licensing and registration renewal requirements for professional licenses for 30 days.”

The restriction on nursing home and AFL visits was also extended 30 days.

Before taking questions, the last thing Gov. Ron DeSantis wanted to drive home was minimalizing exposure, especially those who are most vulnerable.

“Avoid crowds. That’s the number one thing, if you’re in that danger zone, is avoid crowds,” he said. “I would say just steer clear of crowds entirely.”

