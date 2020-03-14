MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health announced 25 new positive cases of the coronavirus, with a majority of them in South Florida.
Of the 25 cases, nine are in Broward, six are in Miami-Dade and three are in Palm Beach.
Here is a complete breakdown of the cases by age, gender and transmission:
Broward
- 59 / Male / Unclear
- 20 / Female / Traveled To Europe
- 83 / Female / Unclear
- 41 / Male / Unclear
- 20 / Female / Traveled To Europe
- 19 / Female / Traveled To Europe
- 22 / Female / Unclear
- 19 / Male / Traveled To Europe
- 58 / Male / Unclear
Manatee County
- 67 / Female / Domestic Travel
- 62 / Female / Domestic Travel
Miami-Dade
- 51 / Male / Unclear
- 42 / Male / Unclear
- 77 / Female / Unclear
- 37 / Male / Traveled To Europe
- 39 / Female / Travel
- 43 / Male / Unclear
Orange County
- *68 / Female / Traveled To Asia
- 41 / Male / Unclear
Osceola County
- 54/ Male / Male
Palm Beach County
- 37 / Male / Unclear
- 59 / Female / Domestic Travel
- 65 / Male / Domestic Travel
Volusia County
29 / Male / Contact With Traveler
Non-Florida Resident
- 69 / Male / From Europe
*Deceased
This now brings the total of confirmed cases in Florida to 77, with 70 being residents of the state.
