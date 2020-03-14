CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health announced 25 new positive cases of the coronavirus, with a majority of them in South Florida.

Of the 25 cases, nine are in Broward, six are in Miami-Dade and three are in Palm Beach.

Here is a complete breakdown of the cases by age, gender and transmission:

Broward

  • 59 / Male / Unclear
  • 20 / Female / Traveled To Europe
  • 83 / Female / Unclear
  • 41 / Male / Unclear
  • 20 / Female / Traveled To Europe
  • 19 / Female / Traveled To Europe
  • 22 / Female / Unclear
  • 19 / Male / Traveled To Europe
  • 58 / Male / Unclear

Manatee County

  • 67 / Female / Domestic Travel
  • 62 / Female / Domestic Travel

Miami-Dade

  • 51 / Male / Unclear
  • 42 / Male / Unclear
  • 77 / Female / Unclear
  • 37 / Male / Traveled To Europe
  • 39 / Female / Travel
  • 43 / Male / Unclear

Orange County

  • *68 / Female / Traveled To Asia
  • 41 / Male / Unclear

Osceola County

  • 54/ Male / Male

Palm Beach County

  • 37 / Male / Unclear
  • 59 / Female / Domestic Travel
  • 65 / Male / Domestic Travel

Volusia County

29 / Male / Contact With Traveler

Non-Florida Resident

  • 69 / Male / From Europe

*Deceased

This now brings the total of confirmed cases in Florida to 77, with 70 being residents of the state.

