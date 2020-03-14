CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Election, Local TV, Miami News, Polling Locations


BROWARD (CBSMiami) — The Broward County Supervisor of Elections is moving some of its polling locations for Tuesday’s presidential primary to protect seniors from the coronavirus.

As of Saturday afternoon, the Broward SOE has moved 12 out of 421 polling places.

Those changes are as follows:

Precinct E028

WAS: Park Summit of Coral Springs

8500 Royal Palm Blvd.

Coral Springs, FL

NOW: Northwest Regional Library

3151 University Drive

Coral Springs, FL

Precinct M015

WAS:

Sunrise Health & Rehabilitation Center

4800 Nob Hill Road

Sunrise, FL

NOW:

Sunrise Civic Center

(Grand Ballroom)

10610 W. Oakland Park Blvd.

Sunrise, FL

Precinct M024

WAS:

Westchester Asst. Living Facility

9701 W. Oakland Park Blvd.

Sunrise, FL

NOW:

Welleby Elementary School

3230 Nob Hill Rd.

Sunrise, FL

Precinct N018

WAS:

Covenant Retirement Village Center

9231 W. Broward Blvd.

Plantation, FL

NOW:

Plantation Central Park

(Rec. Bldg.)

9151 NW 2nd Street

Plantation, FL

Precinct P006

WAS:

Manor Pines Retirement Home

1701 NE 26th Street

Wilton Manor, FL 33305

NOW:

Hagen Park Community Center

2020 Wilton Drive

Wilton Manors, FL

Precinct Q045

WAS:

Aston Garden Living

9401 Aston Garden Ct.

Parkland, FL

NOW:

West Glades Middle School

11000 Holmberg Rd.

Parkland, FL

Precinct R001

WAS:

Imperial Point Hospital

6401 N. Federal Hwy.

Ft.  Lauderdale, FL

NOW:

Coral Ridge Mall

3200 N. Federal Hwy.

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33306

Precinct R002

WAS:

Imperial Point Hospital

6401 N. Federal Hwy.

Ft.  Lauderdale, FL

NOW:

Coral Ridge Mall

3200 N. Federal Hwy.

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33306

Precinct R052

WAS:

Willow Wood Asst. Living Facility

2855 W. Commercial Blvd.

Ft. Lauderdale, FL

NOW:

Floranada Elementary School

5250 NE 14th Way

Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Precinct R053

WAS:

Willow Wood Asst. Living Facility

2855 W. Commercial Blvd.

Ft. Lauderdale, FL

NOW:

Floranada Elementary School

5250 NE 14th Way

Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Precinct V026

WAS:

Emerald Park Retirement Center

5770 Stirling Road

Hollywood, FL

NOW:

Stirling Road Library

3151 Stirling Road

Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Precinct V032

WAS:

Presidential Place Living Facility

3880 S. Circle Drive

Hollywood, FL

NOW:

First United Church of Christ

200 N. 46th Avenue

Hollywood, FL

The changes are fluid, so please visit browardsoe.org before you head out to vote.

This was done in an effort to protect senior voters and upon the recommendation of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who earlier Friday, suspended all visitations to nursing homes in Broward County, so far the worst-hit county in the state.

