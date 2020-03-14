BROWARD (CBSMiami) — The Broward County Supervisor of Elections is moving some of its polling locations for Tuesday’s presidential primary to protect seniors from the coronavirus.
As of Saturday afternoon, the Broward SOE has moved 12 out of 421 polling places.
Those changes are as follows:
Precinct E028
WAS: Park Summit of Coral Springs
8500 Royal Palm Blvd.
Coral Springs, FL
NOW: Northwest Regional Library
3151 University Drive
Coral Springs, FL
—
Precinct M015
WAS:
Sunrise Health & Rehabilitation Center
4800 Nob Hill Road
Sunrise, FL
NOW:
Sunrise Civic Center
(Grand Ballroom)
10610 W. Oakland Park Blvd.
Sunrise, FL
—
Precinct M024
WAS:
Westchester Asst. Living Facility
9701 W. Oakland Park Blvd.
Sunrise, FL
NOW:
Welleby Elementary School
3230 Nob Hill Rd.
Sunrise, FL
—
Precinct N018
WAS:
Covenant Retirement Village Center
9231 W. Broward Blvd.
Plantation, FL
NOW:
Plantation Central Park
(Rec. Bldg.)
9151 NW 2nd Street
Plantation, FL
—
Precinct P006
WAS:
Manor Pines Retirement Home
1701 NE 26th Street
Wilton Manor, FL 33305
NOW:
Hagen Park Community Center
2020 Wilton Drive
Wilton Manors, FL
—
Precinct Q045
WAS:
Aston Garden Living
9401 Aston Garden Ct.
Parkland, FL
NOW:
West Glades Middle School
11000 Holmberg Rd.
Parkland, FL
—
Precinct R001
WAS:
Imperial Point Hospital
6401 N. Federal Hwy.
Ft. Lauderdale, FL
NOW:
Coral Ridge Mall
3200 N. Federal Hwy.
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33306
—
Precinct R002
WAS:
Imperial Point Hospital
6401 N. Federal Hwy.
Ft. Lauderdale, FL
NOW:
Coral Ridge Mall
3200 N. Federal Hwy.
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33306
—
Precinct R052
WAS:
Willow Wood Asst. Living Facility
2855 W. Commercial Blvd.
Ft. Lauderdale, FL
NOW:
Floranada Elementary School
5250 NE 14th Way
Ft. Lauderdale, FL
—
Precinct R053
WAS:
Willow Wood Asst. Living Facility
2855 W. Commercial Blvd.
Ft. Lauderdale, FL
NOW:
Floranada Elementary School
5250 NE 14th Way
Ft. Lauderdale, FL
—
Precinct V026
WAS:
Emerald Park Retirement Center
5770 Stirling Road
Hollywood, FL
NOW:
Stirling Road Library
3151 Stirling Road
Ft. Lauderdale, FL
—
Precinct V032
WAS:
Presidential Place Living Facility
3880 S. Circle Drive
Hollywood, FL
NOW:
First United Church of Christ
200 N. 46th Avenue
Hollywood, FL
The changes are fluid, so please visit browardsoe.org before you head out to vote.
This was done in an effort to protect senior voters and upon the recommendation of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who earlier Friday, suspended all visitations to nursing homes in Broward County, so far the worst-hit county in the state.
RELATED:
Washing Your Hands Is Best Defense Against Coronavirus, Not A Facemask
Here’s How To Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time
Preventing Coronavirus: Best Miami Songs To Sing For 20 Seconds While Washing Your Hands
Coronavirus Concerns And Voting: Miami-Dade, Broward Election Officials Prepared To Protect Voters, Workers
List Of Disinfectants You Can Use Against Coronavirus
Think You Have Coronavirus? Call Florida’s COVID-19 Hotline Before Going To Doctor Or ER
You must log in to post a comment.