



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Elections officials in the four states holding presidential primaries next week, including Florida, say they have no plans to postpone voting amid widespread disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak. Instead, they are taking extraordinary steps to ensure that voters can cast ballots and keep polling places clean.

Appearing at a Florida Department of Health warehouse about four miles from his office at the Capitol, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said he has no plans to cancel Tuesday’s presidential primary elections.

“We’re definitely voting,” DeSantis told reporters. “They voted during the Civil War. We are going to vote.”

Miami-Dade and Broward elections departments say they are taking all sanitary precautions to protect voters, and workers on Election day.

Hand sanitizer will be provided to voters upon check-in at all polling places. Additionally, there are bathrooms, with access to soap and water. All Early Voting and Election Day polling locations will have disposable gloves, disinfectant spray and wipes for staff.

“Americans have participated in elections during challenging times in the past, and based on the best information we have from public health officials, we are confident that voters in our states can safely and securely cast their ballots in this election,” top election officials from Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio said in a joint statement Friday.

They encouraged poll workers who are healthy to show up.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.

March 17: Presidential primaries plus municipal elections in Surfside, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Lighthouse Point, Pembroke Pines, and Pompano Beach.

July 20: Last day to register to vote or change political party affiliation for the general election primary on Aug. 18.

Aug. 8-15: Early voting begins for the general election primary.

Aug. 18: General election primary.

Oct. 5: Last day to register to vote or change political party affiliation for the general election.

Oct. 24-31: Early voting for the general election.

Nov. 3: Election Day 2020. Includes presidential, congressional and state legislative elections, state constitutional amendments and local races.