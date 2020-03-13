



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health has announced another confirmed case of coronavirus in Miami-Dade County.

The new case is a 42-year-old man and according to the health department, this is a travel-related case and is associated with exposure to an international traveler. The person is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared.

Thursday night, the health department announced 15 new cases in the state. Five of those were in Broward and three of the cases were people in their 20s. Most of the other Florida cases up to this point have involved senior citizens.

Palm Beach County has its first two cases, both involving people in their 70’s.

Most of the new cases are travel-related.

In the state, there have been 42 Florida resident confirmed cases and three non-residents confirmed cases. There are also five cases of Florida residents who are out of state. Two Florida residents have died from it.

The state’s health department is currently monitoring 476 possible cases.

If you have questions about the coronavirus, you can call the state’s hotline at (866) 779-6121 or email it to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.

