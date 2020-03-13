



BAY HARBOR ISLANDS (CBSMiami) — Ruth K. Broad/Bay Harbor K-8 Center is shutdown after a Town of Bay Harbor Islands employee tested positive for Coronavirus.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools made the announcement early Friday morning.

The decision came after officials confirmed the employee worked at an aftercare program, located at the Town’s community center and interacted with students that attend that aftercare program.

The Florida Department of Health said the employee had self-isolated earlier this week. The employee remains in isolation under medical care.

The Health Department will be providing additional information on Friday. Questions related to this confirmed case of coronavirus can be directed to the FDOH at 305-324-2400.

The School district said parents and employees have been notified of the closure and are being instructed not to come to school until further notice.

The District has been preparing for the possibility of school closures. The families of Ruth K. Broad/Bay Harbor students will be contacted to begin distance learning.

“The instructional continuity plan (ICP), which has been developed and shared with teachers across M-DCPS, can be found at http://icp.dadeschools.net/,” the news release stated. “A support hotline has been established for those seeking assistance with distance learning. The number for the hotline, which is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., is 305-995-HELP.”

Thursday, Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said they have no plans to close other schools. Sports, extracurricular and club activities have not been canceled.

