Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a mild start across South Florida with temperatures in the upper-60s and low-70s with a mix of sun and clouds.
Friday afternoon will be warm with highs climbing to the low to mid-80s. The rain chance remains low, but we may see a stray shower. There is a moderate risk of rip currents at the beach.
Friday night lows will be mild in the upper-60s and low-70s.
We see warmer temperatures over the weekend with highs soaring to the upper-80s. A few showers will be possible on Saturday. Sunday is looking to be mainly dry.
The warm weather will continue through early to middle of next week with more of a breeze.
You must log in to post a comment.