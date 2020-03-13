



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami International Airport is pretty quiet for a Friday as airlines cut back flights due to the coronavirus European travel ban which takes effect tonight at midnight.

Some passengers at the airport were wearing masks as they tried to catch flights on Friday morning.

Many are anxious to get home.

“I’m traveling to the Turks and Caicos, that’s where I live. I want to get out of here and get back home due to all the scares of the Coronavirus,” said passenger Nikeva Ariza.

The United States is suspending travel into the US from 26 European countries in a bid to halt the spread of coronavirus.

The US ban only applies to the 26 countries in the Schengen Area free movement zone: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, The Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

The UK and Ireland are not included in the ban, despite there being COVID-19 cases in both countries.

The ban is supposed to last 30 days.

RELATED:

Coronavirus Cancellations and Postponements in Miami-Dade, Broward

Coronavirus, Pandemic, Quarantine, Social Distancing: All The Terms You Need To Know

Washing Your Hands Is Best Defense Against Coronavirus, Not A Facemask

Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time

Think You Have Coronavirus? Call Florida’s COVID-19 Hotline Before Going To Doctor Or ER

Trump said Wednesday that there would be “exemptions for Americans who have undergone appropriate screenings.” Once the ban goes into effect, Americans flying home from the banned countries will have to be funneled through one of 13 U.S. airports with enhanced medical screening. Miami International Airport is one of those airports. Other airports include Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Honolulu, Los Angeles, New York (JFK or EWR), San Francisco, Seattle and Washington.