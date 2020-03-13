MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Miami-Dade County Elections Department is moving some of its polling locations for Tuesday’s Presidential primary because they are located at senior residential facilities.
The Department says it is being done in an effort to protect senior voters and upon the recommendation of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who earlier Friday, suspended all visitations to nursing homes in Broward County, so far the worst-hit county in the state.
The voters who live at senior residential facilities can either vote in person at their precinct or cast their vote via Vote-by-Mail ballot. The voters who do not live at senior residential facilities will be relocated to new precincts.
The affected precincts and their new locations are as follows:
- Precincts 047/048: Rebecca Towers, 200 Alton Road, Miami Beach –> New location: South Pointe Elementary School, 1050 4th Street, Miami Beach
- Precinct 196: Villas del Lago, 21100 NW 14th Place, Miami Gardens –> New location: Universal Truth Center, 21310 NW 37th Avenue, Miami Gardens
- Precinct 556: Residential Plaza, 5617 NW 7th Street, Miami –> New location: Kinloch Park Community Center, 455 NW 47th Avenue, Miami
- Precinct 767: Nspire Healthcare Kendall, 9400 SW 137th Avenue, Miami –> New location: Calusa Elementary School, 9580 West Calusa Club Drive, Miami
- Precinct 822: East Ridge Retirement Village, 19301 SW 87th Avenue, Miami –> New location: Cutler Bay Worship Center, 8601 SW 199th Street, Cutler Bay,
- Precinct 858: Seasons Gardens Senior Residence, 17250 SW 137th Avenue, Miami –> New location: Unity Center of Miami, 16320 SW 147th Avenue, Miami
Additionally, in Bay Harbor Islands two polling places will be relocated:
- Precinct 007: Bay Harbor Islands Town Hall, 9665 Bay Harbor Terrace, Bay Harbor Island –> New location: To be determined
- Precinct 008: Ruth K. Broad Bay Harbor K-8 Center, 1155 93 Street, Bay Harbor Islands –> New location: To be determined
Hand sanitizer will be provided to voters at all polling places. Additionally, there are bathrooms, with access to soap and water. All Early Voting and Election Day polling locations will have disposable gloves, disinfectant spray and wipes for staff.
