MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The rough arrest of a young woman caught on video during spring break in Miami Beach has now gone viral.

The cellphone video appears to show a young woman and a Miami Beach police officer colliding incidentally. Then the officer appears to push her down and choke her.

“My concern about this arrest is once the officer collided with the young lady, he pushed her down. And then she kicked. He made a step or two away from her, as if he was going to continue to pursue the assailant and then he came back to choke her. This is not consistent with the way police are trained to apprehend anyone that is a suspect.”

In a statement to CBS4 the Miami Beach Fraternal Order of Police told CBS4 News it fully supports and defends the actions of its officers.

It also said it is offended to have its officers labeled as racists.

NAACP officials said they were alerted to the incident on Thursday.

Branch president Ruban Roberts said, “Such maltreatment and disrespect does not happen to any other group during high-impact events and days.”