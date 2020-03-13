



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – All “Hamilton” performances at the Adrienne Arsht Center have been suspended effective immediately in response to the coronavirus.

This is in line with the directive by Miami-Dade County.

This decision came Friday afternoon. Many thought a bit late since Thursday afternoon Arsht president Johann Zeitsman said in an email that the show will go on.

Friday morning, Jon Viktor Cruz, an actor in the cast of the show tweeted out this angry statement:

“I’m in the show. It’s disgraceful. The major concern is that the demographic of people most severely affected is the same demographic that comes to see our show.”

Despite many tickets holders wanting Fridays show to be canceled, those attending last night were happy to be there, “I’m excited to go see Hamilton, so I’m trying to focus on that – not the coronavirus,” said a theater patron.

But that is the focus for all and now all performances scheduled at the Arsht Center are off as well as shows at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts including Mean Girls, it is closed through April 12th.

The Miami Film Festival which was set to close with a big party featuring the film ‘Mucho Mucho Amor’ was also canceled.

Wynwood Walls is also closed with a statement that read, “Out of an abundance of caution and following the guidelines of local national and in international authorities, Wynwood Walls will be pausing operations.”

CBS4 was there yesterday afternoon when it was still very crowded.

Over at The Bomb Shelter a graffiti arts supply store in Wynwood, mural artist Muckrock is showcasing her take on coronavirus on the building’s facade. It shows a woman with a mask on painted with the word “Fear” across it bright red.