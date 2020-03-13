



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Dolphin Mall in Miami-Dade announced it is adding additional cleaning crews out of an abundance of caution to do a deep cleaning and sanitization of the mall.

A mall spokesperson said they learned that a shopper confirmed to have coronavirus was at the mall this past Sunday, March 8.

The mall released the following statement:

“These efforts supplement the additional efforts we had already taken after the COVID-19 situation emerged and will help to ensure the health and safety of our customers, employees, and community.”

• There are no known cases of center employees with COVID-19

• We have formed a cross-functional committee that is monitoring developments and is making necessary operational changes as the situation progresses

• We are monitoring the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control. We will continue to closely monitor the situation, cooperate with local health officials and comply with all public health recommendations

• In March, we:

o Began disinfecting surfaces more frequently using a stronger, more effective disinfectant product

o Placed additional hand sanitizer stations throughout the center

• We have canceled all mall events, regardless of size, through the end of March. We are presently reviewing all other events through April and will make decisions about them in the near-term

• We have canceled our annual “Bunnyville” Easter experience

• We have closed the center play area

• We will be reducing seating capacity in the food court to create social separation in that area

• Our center hours remain the same

