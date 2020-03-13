



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho has ordered the emergency closure of all public schools beginning March 16 due to coronavirus concerns. Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie followed suit, ordering the shutdown in that county where eleven cases of coronavirus have already been confirmed.

“It is our moral and legal obligation to protect our community including our most fragile, therefore I am declaring an emergency closure for all schools for the week beginning March 16,” said Carvalho who runs one of the largest school districts in the country.

The decision was made one day after a person who works aftercare services in the Town of Bay Harbor Island tested positive for coronavirus, leading to the emergency shutdown of Ruth K. Broad/Bay Harbor K-8 Center.

The Miami-Dade School shutdown was only ordered for one week because students will be on Spring Break the week of March 23rd.

In addition to public schools closing, so will Miami-Dade charter schools managed by Academica and starting Tuesday, all Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Miami.

Carvalho says the school district is working to make sure all students have mobile devices so they can continue online learning. All students who need resources will receive them.

During the two week closure, all schools will undergo a strict cleaning, according to CDC guidelines.

All polling locations at schools will be open on Tuesday for the Presidential primary on March 17.

SAT testing scheduled to take place Saturday, March 14 is not being cancelled.

In Broward, while students will be out, school operations will remain open.