



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Multiple events in Miami-Dade and Broward counties have been postponed or canceled over coronavirus concerns.

The following list will be updated daily, so keep checking back for updates.

Miami-Dade County:

The Miami-Dade County Youth Fair, Miami Open tennis tournament, Miami 5K run, and all major events at the AmericanAirlines Arena have been suspended.

March 13th – Zoo Miami’s ‘Feasts With The Beasts’ event scheduled for Friday, March 13, has been postponed until further notice. Zoo Miami is currently working on a policy for ticket holders and will announce it when it is finalized. Zoo Miami will remain open until further notice.

March 13th – The 25th annual Museum of Discovery and Science Wine, Culinary and Spirits Celebration has been postponed. The event was supposed to take place Friday, March 13. Any ticket purchases will be honored for a rescheduled date late in the summer.

March 13th-15th – The Miami International Map Fair has been canceled. It was scheduled to take place in HistoryMiami. The event is an international event, which brings drawing dealers, collectors, and others from numerous countries and from throughout North America.

March 14th – The sixth annual Mayors’ Chess Challenge event has been postponed. The event was set to take place Saturday, March 14th at 10 a.m. at the Scott Rakow Center in Miami Beach. There is no word yet on a new date.

March 14th– 15th – The 22nd Annual ArtFest in Pembroke Pines was set for March 14-15, along with the 3rd Annual Art Competition Award Ceremony and the Art Fest Artist Dinner have all been canceled. They announced on their website that winners of the Student Art Competition winner will be made at the commission meeting on April 1st.

March 14th -15th – The Miami Gardens Jazz in the Gardens Music Fest has been postponed. City of Miami Gardens mayor Oliver Gilbert signed a state of emergency amid the coronavirus situation. They intend on providing updated information on their website for rescheduled dates.

March 15th– Miami’s iconic ‘Calle Ocho’ festival has been canceled. The Latin festival was supposed to take place Sunday, March 15th.

March 15th – The Miami-Dade Democratic Party has indefinitely postponed the planned Blue Forum & Fair over concerns about the spread of coronavirus in large groups. They will refund ticket purchases by the end of the week.

March 15th – Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce canceled their Families In Paradise event that was scheduled to take place Sunday, March 15.

March 15th – The Greater Miami Jewish Federation is postponing its Super Sunday and Good Deeds Day event. It was scheduled to take place Sunday, March 15 at the Federation Building, 4200 Biscayne Boulevard.

March 15th – The Miami Film Festival extravaganza was underway March 6 but was canceled immediately due to coronavirus. It also means the Closing Night Film Press Event tomorrow March 13, is also canceled. The film planned will also not be shown March 14.

March 17th – The annual St. Patrick’s Day Festival in Coral Gables has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. They will be moving the festival to a later date.

March 17th – The Greater Miami Symphonic’s Band “Spring Spectacular Concert” was set to take place Sunday, March 17 but was canceled. They have announced on their website that all events through March 31st have been canceled as well.

March 17th-19th – The 35th annual Winter Music Conference, originally scheduled for March 16 – 19, 2020, will be rescheduled. Those who are current badge holders will be contacted for further updates.

March 20th-22nd – The 22nd annual Ultra Music Festival was postponed. Ultra announced on their website they will resume their festivities until March 26th-28th, 2021. Ticket buyers will be emailed regarding further steps.

March 21st-22nd – The 4th annual Doral Food & Wine Festival has been postponed. The decision was made after Doral city officials and announcements from the Florida government made regarding the coronavirus outbreak. A new date for the festival has yet to be identified.

March 27th-March 29th – The Miami Home Design and Remodeling Show will not be making its way to Wynwood. The event has been canceled.

March 29th-April 5th – Miami Beach Pride has been postponed. Luckily, an exception was made for the smaller, outdoor events which are still scheduled for Monday, March 30.

March 30th – The Miami-Dade Mayoral Townhall has canceled their town hall meeting which was scheduled to take place Monday, March 30.

March 30th-31st – The E-Merge Americas 2020 conference has been rescheduled for November 4-5, 2020. It was previously slated to take place on March 30th-31st, 2020.

April 25th–26TH – Retro Pop organizers and Mayor Francis Suarez announced the convention scheduled for April 25th-26th, 2020 in Miami’s Convention Center is postponed. They remain “enthusiastic about celebrating Miami’s contribution to 80s pop culture later this year once a new date is set.”

Broward County:

March 13th – City of Plantation has cancelled all indoor and outdoor public events. The City Council still plans to hold its regularly scheduled meeting on March 18th.

March 13th-14th – The 2020 St. Patrick’s Day Kickoff event in Fort Lauderdale scheduled for March 13th, along with the March 14th Parade & Festival has been canceled. City manager Chris Lagerbloom says they are “doing everything we can to protect the health and safety of our community and help prevent the spread of the coronavirus by limiting public gatherings at City-sponsored events.”

March 14th – The Broward Democratic Party postponed the 4th annual Obama Roosevelt Legacy Dinner. It was scheduled for Saturday, March 14, 2020.

March 15th – The 2020 statewide Holocaust Reflection Contest Event at Nova Southeastern University has been canceled. The event was planned for Sunday, March 15th.

March 18th-22nd – The 2nd Annual Greater Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival has been rescheduled. It will now take place from August 5-9, 2020. All ticket purchases for the March dates will be honored for the rescheduled August dates.

April 20th – The 4/20 Broward Festival has been postponed. The festival was scheduled to take place Monday, April 20th at 4:20 p.m. – Tuesday, April 21st at 1:00 a.m. There is no word on a future date.

April 21st – AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the presenters of the annual AIDS Walk & Musicfest, scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 21, at South Beach Park in Fort Lauderdale Beach, has decided to postpone the event.