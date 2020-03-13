Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — SeaWorld and Busch Gardens are closing all of its theme parks in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Both theme parks provided updates on their Twitter pages Friday saying the parks would close from Monday, March 16 until the end of the month.
“During this time, essential personnel, including animal care experts, will continue to look after the health, safety and nutritional needs of the animals in our care,” the statement read. “Our animal rescue and rehabilitation operations will also continue to operate.”
Sea World and Busch Gardens say it will pay its full-time “Ambassadors” while the park is closed.
The closure announcement comes on the heels of similar announcements from Disney and Universal Orlando.
