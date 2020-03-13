



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – In response to the growing coronavirus pandemic, Fort Lauderdale has declared a state of emergency.

“It is extremely important that we act now as a community to stem the spread of this dangerous virus. We must be prepared to change our way of life for a while in order to combat and control this outbreak,” said Mayor Dean Trantalis.

Under the declaration, the city is prohibiting all organized public gatherings of more than 250 people. This includes all city events, all approved special events, all city recreational programs, and all organized sports leagues. Upcoming meetings of the City Commission, all city boards and committees, all special magistrate hearings and all Code Enforcement Board hearings have also been canceled.

“I want to emphasize that this is not a time to panic, nor is it a time to sit idly by. This is a time for clear and decisive action. It is a time for us to come together as a community and follow the advice of health experts,” said Trantalis.

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts has suspended all performances effective immediately. The St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival and the inaugural game of the Inter Miami soccer game the were scheduled for this weekend have also been canceled. Pride of the Americas, which was set for April 21-26, is being re-scheduled.

The NSU Art Museum informs us that they will remain open with normal operating hours for visitors, but that they will postpone all large events through April 17 including Starry Night First Thursday. The Museum of Discovery and Science also will also remain open but is canceling its food & wine event scheduled for Friday, March 13th.

All jury obligations are suspended for the next two weeks — March 16-20 and March 23-27. All other court operations are continuing as normal. A decision will be made later regarding future juror responsibilities.

The state of emergency declaration covers the next 30 days – through April 12.

There are now 11 confirmed coronavirus cases in Broward. There are now more than 125,000 confirmed cases of the virus globally with close to 7,000 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

