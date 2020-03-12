CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Less than 24 hours after other Florida universities moved their classes online, the University of Miami announced it will extend its spring break and be transitioning to online learning starting on March 23.

The move was announced over coronavirus concerns.

All State Universities In Florida Moving Classes Online Over Coronavirus Concerns

The university announced online classes would go from March 23, when students return from spring break, through at least April 4. 

UM encourages faculty to prepare all content for students immediately.

University officials said residential facilities are still scheduled to remain open. Students have the choice of staying at their dorms or going back to their homes.

They also announced that any student who has visited the following countries, can not be permitted on campus until completing a 14-day quarantine:

  • China
  • France
  • Italy
  • Iran
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Spain

As of Sunday, March 15, all campus events, meetings, and athletic competitions have been canceled, with limited exceptions.

Starting Monday, March 16, the university will not allow outside guests under any circumstances.

University libraries, the Shalala Student Center, the Herbert Wellness Center, Student Health Center, and the Counseling Center will remain open.

