



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Worldwide cuisine is being served high in the sky at Nativo Kitchen and Bar in downtown Brickell.

The vibrant new restaurant is located inside the Conrad Hotel on the 25th floor. It offers breathtaking views while dining inside or out.

At the helm is executive chef Pablo Lamon, an alumni of Top Chef season 16, The Matador Room and 27 Restaurant & Bar.

He said Nativo, which means “native,” is all about what Miami is now.

“Miami now a days is a cosmopolitan city, so you can find all the nationalities,” he said. “That’s why it’s so much to fun develop a concept like this one because you can find anything in Miami, so there no limit for it.”

The design is clean and modern with neutral palates and soft geometric shapes. The vibe is cosmopolitan sophisticated, even more so at night.

“Once it gets dark, all those little lights, they look like stars in the sky,” said Lamon, pointing out the dramatic lighting.

The chef created his global menu with sharing in mind.

The tasting for CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo began with the chef’s signature Causa de Pulpo.

It’s octopus marinated in vinegar, then flash fried and served with purple potatoes and lavender pickled orange segments.

“So, in this case, we tried, I don’t know how many times, different ways of cooking octopus,” he explained. “Many restaurants overcook it and the result isn’t as nice. In this case, it remains super moist and soft.”

Then it was a dip into the Beet Hummus, which is served with pickled radishes, fresh cucumber and Roti bread.

Next, the chef’s Ceviche. It’s fresh cobia with lime, relish, purple sweet potato and boniato.

“The vegetables are chopped so finely, which I love!” said Petrillo.

“We really wanted to introduce some technique. I know this is a street food, but the difference between eating out on the street and this establishment are the little details, said Chef Lamon.

The Ceviche was followed up with Seafood Curry Pasta. It’s poached Key West shrimp, smoked cobia and a garlic puree.

“The first thing I notice is the smoky flavor. That’s from the fish?” asked Petrillo.

“Yes. That’s from the smoked cobia. We smoke it in-house. Then you feel the sweetness from shrimps and the sweet garlic puree,” said the chef.

They end the meal on a delicate and very Miami dessert, Lime Pie.

“It’s a work of art that tastes delicious as well,” said Petrillo.

Nativo Kitchen and Bar is open 7 days a week for breakfast lunch and dinner. Brunch is coming soon. For more info: nativokitchenandbar.com.