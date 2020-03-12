MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A JetBlue passenger who tested positive for coronavirus arrived at Palm Beach International Airport on Wednesday night, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.
The flight was coming from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York and had over 100 passengers on board.
RELATED:
Coronavirus Cancellations in South Florida
Washing Your Hands Is Best Defense Against Coronavirus, Not A Facemask
Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time
Preventing Coronavirus: Best Miami Songs To Sing For 20 Seconds While Washing Your Hands
Coronavirus Concerns And Voting: Miami-Dade, Broward Election Officials Prepared To Protect Voters, Workers
Disinfectants You Can Use Against Coronavirus
Think You Have Coronavirus? Call Florida’s COVID-19 Hotline Before Going To Doctor Or ER
A Fire Rescue spokesman also said the rest of the passengers were monitored and then allowed to go home.
Passengers were advised to call their health department with any medical concerns going forward.
PBIA is sterilizing the area where the passengers were deplaned overnight, which officials say was a separate location from the main terminals of the airport.
You must log in to post a comment.