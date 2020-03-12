



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade County Youth Fair, and the Miami Open tennis tournament are now suspended due to coronavirus concerns.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez made the decision Thursday morning to suspended this big events and also suspended the MIA 5K run, and all major events at the AmericanAirlines Arena.

Mayor Gimenez declared a state of emergency for the county effective today due to the public health threat of COVID-19.

His statement reads, “Although we do not have community spread at this time, we want to take the preemptive steps to keep it that way. Therefore, I have decided to suspend the operation of the Miami-Dade County Youth Fair, the Miami Open tennis tournament, the MIA 5K run, and all major events at the American Airlines Arena. As we move forward together during this time, we will continue to monitor what the World Health Organization has determined is a global pandemic. We will constantly evaluate planned mass gatherings as the situation evolves.

I will be making future policy decisions regarding indoor events planned for more than 250 people based on federal and state health officials’ guidance.

In addition, I am recommending that smaller gatherings, if they’re not essential, also be reconsidered.”

By declaring a state of emergency, the mayor puts in place the local government’s ability to rapidly accept and deploy state and federal funds and quickly purchase supplies in addition to adding more staff.

Miami-Dade has one confirmed case of coronavirus in a 56-year-old man. The Florida Department of Health says this is a travel-related case and the man is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

Meantime, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will be at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami Thursday morning for a news conference at 11:30 a.m. regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez will be there as well.

That news conference will air live on CBS4 News and CBSMiami.com.

