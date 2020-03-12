



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez called for flights from Cuba to be suspended over recently diagnosed coronavirus cases on the island.

Mayor Gimenez was joined by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Lt. Governor Jeanette Núñez, at an afternoon press conference held at Jackson Memorial Hospital, to provide a coronavirus update.

“I talked to the governor and I know the president suspended all flights from Europe yesterday and I’m asking him for help to see if we can suspend flights from Cuba,” said Mayor Gimenez.

“There is COVID-19 in Cuba and I do not believe there is only three (cases). I believe there is a heck of a lot more and it poses risk to the people of Miami-Dade County and the state. Governor, I know you’re in agreement, so I hope we can get that done,” he added.

On Wednesday, Cuban officials announced its first three cases of coronavirus.

An official statement said all three are Italian tourists who developed symptoms while on the island.

The statement also said all three are out of danger.

The patients are being treated in Havana, officials said.