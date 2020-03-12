MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Dade College is closing its Medical Campus after a visitor tested positive for the coronavirus.
The college also announced it has canceled all events college-wide until further notice.
However, MDC said all classes at other campuses will continue as scheduled.
The news comes just hours after the University of Miami announced it will extend its spring break and be transitioning to online learning starting on March 23.
On Wednesday, all state universities were directed by the Florida Board of Governors for the State University System to move all classes online.
