MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – Jazz in the Gardens, a popular two-day music festival at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens is postponed until further notice.
Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert made the decision Thursday morning “out of an abundance of caution” because of COVID-19.
The event was scheduled for Saturday, March 14 and Sunday, March 15.
Good Morning Residents & Guests: Please read a message from our Mayor Oliver Gilbert. pic.twitter.com/d3u2Sg3VCF
— City of Miami Gardens (@CityofMiaGarden) March 12, 2020
Other events related to the festival such as Poetry in the Gardens, Women’s Impact Luncheon, the Official Press Conference and Opening Night Party will also be postponed. Gilbert also signed a local state of emergency late Wednesday night.
Directions for ticket holders will be provided at a later date and information will be updated on the JITG website.
The decision comes hours after Miami-Dade County confirmed its first positive case of the novel coronavirus.
RELATED: Coronavirus Cancellations and Postponements in Miami-Dade, Broward
Miami-Dade County has also suspended The Youth Fair, The Miami Open tennis tournament, the MIA 5K and all events at the AmericanAirlines Arena.
Coronavirus Cancellations and Postponements in Miami-Dade, Broward
RELATED:
Washing Your Hands Is Best Defense Against Coronavirus, Not A Facemask
Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time
Preventing Coronavirus: Best Miami Songs To Sing For 20 Seconds While Washing Your Hands
Coronavirus Concerns And Voting: Miami-Dade, Broward Election Officials Prepared To Protect Voters, Workers
Disinfectants You Can Use Against Coronavirus
Think You Have Coronavirus? Call Florida’s COVID-19 Hotline Before Going To Doctor Or ER
You must log in to post a comment.