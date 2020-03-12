Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New cases of the coronavirus are surfacing every day across the nation and around the world.
In order to keep you up-to-date and informed, we will be keeping track of the latest numbers and information you need to know at-a-glance as of 7:00 a.m. on March 11, 2020.
FLORIDA: 31 confirmed cases
- 23 Florida residents
- 7 in Broward County, 3 in Collier County, 2 in Pinellas County, 3 in Lee County, 2 in Manatee County, 1 in Miami-Dade 1 in Hillsborough County, 2 in Volusia County, 1 in Santa Rosa County, 1 in Charlotte County, 1 in Pasco County, 1 in Nassau County, 1 in Okaloosa County
- 2 deaths
- 5 confirmed Florida cases repatriated and isolated out of state until healthy
- 3 non-Florida resident confirmed in Florida
- 301 negative test results, 147 pending test results
- 476 people currently being monitored
- 1230 people monitored to date
UNITED STATES: 1,320+ confirmed cases
- 41 states and District of Columbia have cases
- 38 deaths – 30 in Washington state, 2 in Florida, 4 in California, 1 in New Jersey, 1 in South Dakota
AROUND THE WORLD
- 121 countries affected (out of 195)
- More than 126,600 infected around the world
- More than 4,640 deaths
TO AVOID GETTING SICK
- Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds
- Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick or exhibit symptoms
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cough and sneeze into your elbow, not your hands
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you sneeze, then throw out the tissue and wash your hands
- Disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
- You do NOT need a facemask if you are healthy. Facemasks should only be used by sick or symptomatic people
- Evaluate your travel plans as conditions warrant; you should rethink traveling to areas that are already under a travel advisory or areas that are experiencing an outbreak of Coronavirus
- Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the coronavirus and no medications to treat it.
SYMPTOMS
- Mild to severe respiratory illness
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- For those with a weakened immune system, the elderly and the very young, there’s a chance the virus could cause a lower, and much more serious, respiratory tract illness like a pneumonia or bronchitis.
- Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure
CLICK HERE to see an interactive dashboard showing real-time data of confirmed cases and deaths. Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering created a map that provides the most accurate international tracking of the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19.
