



— A shelter dog that has been waiting 7 years to be adopted has received about 30 adoption applications since her story was posted on social media this week.

A photo was posted on Facebook Monday showing Ginger the Labrador retriever mix sitting in her kennel at Dogwood Animal Shelter in Osage Beach, Missouri.

“Hi! I’m Ginger!” a sign clipped to the kennel read. “I’ve been here waiting 7 years, 9 months, 2 weeks, 2 days. I’m a good girl! I promise! I just need a 2nd chance.”

The post by Mission Driven, a clothing brand dedicated to bringing awareness to shelter pets and the importance of adoption, quickly gained traction, KSDK reported.

Ginger, a 9-year-old lovable and playful dog, came into the shelter as a young adult after being rescued from an abusive situation.

Her experiences left her with “medical, emotional and behavioral issues which left her unadoptable for quite some time,” the shelter said.

She completed training, but her adoption has been more difficult because she needs to be the only pet in a home with no small children.

“Thank you for the outpouring of concern about Ginger,” Dogwood Animal Shelter said in a Facebook post Wednesday. “Long term residency for animals in a true no-kill shelter is a problem not unique to Dogwood Animal Shelter … The fact that she would be best placed in a home with no other animals or small children has narrowed the possibilities, but we never give up trying.”

With about 30 adoption applications from New York to Canada to Texas, hopefully they won’t have to try much longer.