



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There are three new confirmed coronavirus cases in Florida, two of them in Broward County.

The new Broward cases are both men, ages 65 and 61.

The 61-year-old is a travel-related case according the Florida Department of Health and related to Port Everglades.

It’s not known if he is connected to Metro Cruise Services, a company that operates at Port Everglades and is responsible for guiding people off the ships. Three people connected to the company have also tested positive and are in self-isolation.

It is not known if the 65-year-old man in Broward is travel-related. He is isolated and will remain isolated until cleared by health officials.

The third new case in Florida is a 57-year-old man in Lee County. He is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. It’s still unclear whether this is a travel-related case.

In other parts of the state, the health department has identified a positive COVID-19 case that may have been associated with Daytona Bike Week 2020, which is currently underway and scheduled from March 6-15.

Another positive case may have been associated with an EMS Conference held from March 4-6 in Tampa.